(WLNS) – Trinity Church in Lansing is hosting a free Refugee Health and Wellness fair this morning.

From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. the church at 3355 Dunckel Road will have educational materials, health screenings, reading glasses, dental care items and healthy snacks all for free.

There will also be a raffle with health related items to win.

Rides will be offered to the clinic from Summer Place Townhomes and Richwood Street.