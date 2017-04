(WLNS) – Lansing Lugnuts is hosting the annual block party before the game Saturday night.

The free event runs from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Cooley Law Stadium.

There will be a meet and greet with players, reveal of new uniforms, activities and games and a live concert to enjoy.

For anyone attending the game, the first 1,000 people will get a free hat with the Lugnuts emblem on the front.

The game starts after 6 p.m. and will be followed by fireworks.