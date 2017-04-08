Flooding taking over streets, how long until roads open up again?

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s been two days since the heavy snow rain mix and roads are still worse than ever.

“We’re seeing quite a bit of flooding in certain areas,” said Michigan Department of Transportation Maintenance Supervisor Ben Hodges.

Hodges says several roads are closed throughout Ingham County due to the excessive amount of water.

He said it may be days before the road department gives the all clear to open roads again.

“We will open roads the roads as soon as possible that we believe that things will be safe and the water will not come back and cause any more issues,” Hodges stated.

However, it’s not just MDOT that’s keeping an eye on roads, police are too and according to Ingham County Sergeant Daniel Sump, there has been nearly a dozen car accidents because of these overly wet conditions.

“We’ve seen a lot of accidents happen because of people trying to go through the flooding areas,” said Sgt. Sump.

He says drivers need to adhere to all road closure signs until it’s safe otherwise they may face serious problems.

“Driving in wet conditions…that causes issues with your braking,” Sgt. Sump added.

While no area was spared from the flooding, Ingham County Drain Commissioner Pat Lindemann says as far as when those streets will open again…it’s a waiting game.

“There’s nothing else for you to do, there’s no way you can force this to go away any faster…any time you declare war on water, water will win,” said Lindemann.

But in the meantime, Lindemann recommends keeping your eyes peeled for waterlogged areas.