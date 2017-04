(WLNS) – Flooding from the snowfall this week has lead to flooding on local roads, including Kalamazoo Street.

The flooding is near the exit ramp to US-127 Northbound. The area was closed late Friday night, and is still flooded and clocked off Saturday morning.

Home and Kalamazoo is also affected by the flooding which is a few inches high, but the warm up and dry conditions should help the backed up water evaporate over the weekend.

Find alternate routes until the area clears up.