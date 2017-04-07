U.S. Senator Gary Peters (MI) comments on missile strikes in Syria

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The United States blasted a Syrian air base with a barrage of cruise missiles Thursday night in fiery retaliation for this week’s gruesome chemical weapons attack against civilians. President Donald Trump cast the U.S. assault as vital to deter future use of poison gas and called on other nations to join in seeking “to end the slaughter and bloodshed in Syria.”

It was the first direct American assault on the Syrian government and Trump’s most dramatic military order since becoming president just over two months ago. The strikes also risk thrusting the U.S. deeper into an intractable conflict that his predecessor spent years trying to avoid.

Announcing the assault from his Florida resort, Trump said there was no doubt Syrian President Bashar Assad was responsible for the chemical attack, which he said employed banned gases and killed dozens

U.S. Senator Gary Peters (MI), a member of the Senate Armed Services and Homeland Security Committees, said, “Bashar Al-Assad’s ruthless use of chemical weapons to kill innocent men, women, and children is abhorrent and cannot be tolerated. Our ultimate goals in resolving the crisis in Syria should be restoring stability to the region and providing safety and security for the Syrian people, who have endured unspeakable terror at the hands of their own government. I applaud the skill and bravery of the American service members who executed last night’s air strike.” He continues to say, “I firmly believe this strike and any future U.S. military action must be accompanied by a comprehensive strategy to achieve our goals of stability and safety.”

Peters urges President Trump to work with Congress to make sure the United States of America is a united front when it comes to these problems in Syria.