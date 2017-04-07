Retired Michigan priest charged with embezzlement; $450k missing

OWOSSO, Mich. (AP) – A priest accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from a Michigan church before retiring in 2015 has appeared in court on embezzlement charges.

The Rev. David Fisher was pastor for 23 years at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Owosso, 90 miles northwest of Detroit.

The Catholic Diocese of Lansing says $450,000 is missing. A church secretary is also charged.

The 70-year-old Fisher appeared in court Thursday, a few weeks after his arrest in Grand Forks, North Dakota, where he now lives. Not-guilty pleas were entered. A message seeking comment was left for his attorney.

A hearing to determine if there’s enough evidence to send the case to Circuit Court is set for April 25.

