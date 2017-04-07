Facebook rolls out educational tips on how to spot fake news

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A few weeks ago Facebook rolled out its new feature to alert you if you try to share an article that’s been disputed by its third party fact checking team.

Now, Facebook is going even further announing that it’s adding a box to the top of users newsfeeds to let people know what they are working on.

If you want to learn more about how to spot fake news articles you can go to the Facebook Help Center where you will see tips and articles on how to investigate your source.

This comes at a good time because the social networking giant has come under some bold criticism for it’s platform in the spread of fake news.

Watch above for more information about how you can spot fake news articles on Facebook.