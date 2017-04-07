Dates scheduled for annual Detroit blight removal project

Published:

DETROIT (AP) – Three consecutive Saturdays have been scheduled for the 2017 Motor City Makeover Detroit neighborhood cleanup project.

The city says blight removal efforts will be held May 6, 13 and 20.

Volunteers help clean around homes, businesses, churches and schools, and board up vacant houses. The planting of flowers, plants or trees also is encouraged.

This year’s “Motor City Makeover 365” theme will emphasize year-round beautification efforts.

Individuals and community groups must register to receive a limited supply of bags and gloves.

About 8,800 people volunteered last year, collecting more than 2,200 tons of trash and 8,000 vehicle tires. More than 100 vacant houses were boarded up.

