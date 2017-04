LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A Missing 11-year-old from Holt was last seen at 1:30 pm today. The Ingham County Sheriff’s office iss looking for Riley Davis a white female that stants at 4’8 and weighs roughly 85 pounds. She was last seen in a dark blue hooded sweatshirt with dark pants.

If you see her or have any information about where she is located, contact the Ingham County Sheriff Office at 517 676 2431 or 911.

No picture was provided.