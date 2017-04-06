Workshops set to provide information on Great Lakes fish

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – A series of spring workshops has been scheduled to provide information about the status of fish populations in Michigan’s Great Lakes waters and Lake St. Clair.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is sponsoring the events with other agencies and local organizations, including Michigan Sea Grant and the U. S. Geological Survey’s Great Lakes Science Center.

Workshops are free and open to the public. Officials say they should be helpful to anglers, charter captains, resource professionals and other community members.

They’ll focus topics such as fish survey numbers, angler catch data, invasive species and fisheries management.

Pre-registration is requested for most workshops. Schedules and other details are available on the Michigan Sea Grant website.