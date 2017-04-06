Travis Mills and wife expecting another child

MOUNT VERNON, Maine (AP) – A soldier who lost all four limbs during an explosion in Afghanistan and went on to start a foundation to help veterans has an announcement: He and his wife are expecting another child.

Travis Mills, of Manchester, Maine, made the announcement to TV talk show host Ellen Degeneres this week. He and his wife, Kelsey, already have a daughter. Now they’re going to have a baby boy.

The retired staff sergeant and Michigan native appeared on the show this week alongside former NFL player Jason Vobora. Mills has been training with Vobora, who operates a gym in Texas.

The Travis Mills Foundation was created to help wounded veterans, and a retreat for vets is being created at the former Elizabeth Arden estate in Rome and Mount Vernon in Maine.