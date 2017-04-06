Neighbors react to severe flooding in Holt

HOLT, Mich. (WLNS) – Endless amounts of water spilling over the road as flooding takes over driveways and yards.

“I don’t, I don’t even know…I don’t know where to go from here,” said Homeowner Abby Mulvaney.

Mulvaney moved into her home in Holt two weeks ago…from water leaking into her basement, to her sump pump not keeping up, she’s concerned about what to do next.

“Is it going to happen again, am I going to have to keep dealing with this every time that we get any type of water, rain or you know…anything?” Mulvaney stated.

Next door, Kirk Heinze is dealing with a swamp-like backyard.

“We’ve never seen water like this we’ve been here almost 30 years,” said Heinze.

Heinze says this is the worst flooding he’s ever seen in his neighborhood and his heart goes out to everyone who’s coping with these conditions.

“It reminds you of some of the things you see on television with the flooding around major rivers and you think it can’t happen here but…look,” stated Heinze.

And down the street, Trinda Evans is trying to soak up the fact her backyard has turned into a pond.

“My jaw dropped…I went oh my goodness,” said Evans.

Evans says she hasn’t planted her garden yet and this ample amount of water will delay that even more.

“It’s going to be I bet wet for a while before we can get into it and plant it for the summer,” Evans added.

But despite the worry-some conditions, these homeowners haven’t lost their sense of humor.

“I’m waiting for the ducks to land honestly,” Mulvaney said laughing.

“Even my golden retriever looked out the window and says I’m not going out in this, I’ve never seen a lake like that before in the backyard,” Heinze stated.

Lake or not, these homeowners are hoping this flooding recedes soon.