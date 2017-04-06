Lansing weather creates road closures, flooding and more

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s spring time but if you stepped outside today it was anything but.

Today we had heavy snow mixed with rain with temperatures hovering in the low to mid 30s. Winds increased throughout the day and will continue to become very gusty this evening. For tonight, expect snow showers to wind down with lows in the upper 20s.

Not only did the weather make it hard to drive, neighborhoods were completely flooded and road closures were announced.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Westbound I-96 at Lansing Rd has the left lane blocked due to an accident. Please avoid the area.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Westbound I-94 after M-294 is closed due to an accident.

Our reporter, Alysia Burgio, showed us how much the weather has impacted a few neighborhoods.

It’s not just homeowners feeling the struggle, crews are working to keep roads and streets from flooding too.

“I can tell you that this County, along with the surrounding counties, are totally saturated with water, and all the new water, has literally no place to go,” says Ingham County Drain Commissioner, Patrick Lindemann.

Lindemann says, his crews are working overtime, responding to calls to flooded basements, and watching for roadways covered by water.

“My crews been working very hard to try and minimize the damage to people’s property, but there’s only a limit to how much we can do,” says Lindemann.

Lindemann says, when you start a war with water, water always wins. And in turn, you want to get out of it’s way. A saying those at Lansing’s Office of Emergency Management agree with, urging drivers to steer clear of heavy flooding on the roads.