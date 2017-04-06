Crews working overtime to fight flooding

It’s not just homeowners feeling the struggle, crews are working to keep roads and streets from flooding too.

“I can tell you that this County, along with the surrounding counties, are totally saturated with water, and all the new water, has literally no place to go,” says Ingham County Drain Commissioner, Patrick Lindemann.

Lindemann says, his crews are working overtime, responding to calls o flooded basements, and watching for roadways covered by water.

“My crews been working very hard to try and minimize the damage to people’s property, but there’s only a limit to how much we can do,” says Lindemann.

Lindemann says, when you start a war with water, water always wins. And in turn, you want to get out of it’s way. A saying those at Lansing’s Office of Emergency Management agree with, urging drivers to steer clear of heavy flooding on the roads.

“You don’t know how deep the water is, and in as bad as shape as Michigan roads are in the springtime, water can make them a lot worse,” says Ronda Oberlin, Emergency Management Specialist at the Office of Emergency Management.

Oberlin says, when roads flood, do not drive through them. Warning, cars can stall very easily in just a couple of feet of water.

“If the water is deep enough you wont be able to open your car doors because of the water pressure and it gets to be very difficult to escape your car at that point,” says Oberlin.

Oberlin says, drivers should be extra cautious now that river levels in Ingham County are above flood levels. Her advice, keep an eye on high impact areas, such as parks, and secondary streets near rivers. But most importantly, use common sense. As the saying goes, “turn around, don’t drown.”

“Just be safe and drive around, it really only takes a few more minutes,” says Oberlin.

Some officials say this is the worst flooding since last summer. But the good news, is water will begin to recede tomorrow.