Controversial doctor loses his license

He faces many charges of sexual assault at the state level.

He faces charges of child pornography at the federal level.

He’s being sued by around 80 people in a civil lawsuit.

And today Larry Nassar, the former doctor for MSU and USA Gymnastics, lost his medical license.

The Michigan Board of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery Disciplinary Subcommittee made the decision today to revoke his license for three years. He’ll also need to pay a $100,000 fine if he wants his license back, according to an official at the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs.

The decision stems from the criminal charges against Nassar. Many of the victims in the sexual assault cases and in the civil lawsuits are former patients of Nassar. They say he assaulted under the guise of treatment by using his ungloved fingers to probe their bodies.

Nassar says he’s not guilty of any crimes and that the treatments were part of medically accepted techniques.

Nevertheless, MSU investigated Nassar after a complaint in 2014. While they didn’t find that he sexually assaulted his patient, they did set guidelines for him to follow when dealing with patients.

The university fired Nassar in 2016 after they say he admitted to not always following those guidelines.

Nassar also remains behind bars while he awaits trials in Ingham County and Eaton County, where he faces around two dozen first degree sexual assault charges. He’s also awaiting trial in federal court over the child pornography charges.

Meanwhile, investigators continue to look into around 100 complaints against Nassar.

