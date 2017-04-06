“Balto” Pet of The Day April 6

Balto is a laid back 2-year-old Great Dane hound mix who loves everybody and gets along well with people. He would do great with older kids. He has a grain allergy so he needs a family that would be willing to keep him on a grain free diet. Balto is at the Ingham County Animal Shelter. Call them at 517-676-8370.
We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.