Ways to keep your online information private

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – We are still waiting on President Trump to sign on the dotted line to overturn the FCC’s Broadband Privacy Rules. If he does, it means companies like AT&T and Comcast will be able to sell what your browsing activity online.

According to the Electronic Frontier Foundation, internet service providers can now continue to:

1. Sell your browsing history to any corporation or government that wants to buy it

2. Hijack your searches and share them with third parties

3. Monitor all your traffic by injecting their own malware-filled ads into the websites you visit

4. Stuff un-deletable tracking cookies into all of your non-encrypted traffic

5. Pre-install software on phones that will monitor all traffic before it gets encrypted.

However, there are a few things you can do to protect yourself.

The first is to make sure you’re browsing on websites that begin with HTTPS. If you do not see HTTPS before a web URL, you can download a browser app that automatically defaults all websites to have the secure text before it. If a website does not have an HTTPS address, you will be notified.

You should also consider a virtual private network. You can download a free browser apps or you can pay for a monthly service that will keep your information secure and private. It is best to do your homework on different VPN’s so you know which one will work best for you.

Also, if you have a smartphone that gives you an option to remote lock-and-erase your data, make sure to turn it on.

Another less invasive option is to consider incognito or private browsing. While in incognito, your web browser doesn’t store any history, cookies, form data – or anything else. Private browsing protects you from people with access to your computer looking at your browsing history. It won’t leave any tracks on your computer.

In Google Chrome you can access a private browsing session by clicking for a new tab and open an incognito window.

Click here for more information on how to keep your information private.