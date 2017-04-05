UPDATE: Lansing man charged with weekend homicide

By Published:

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – A Lansing man is facing several felony charges, including murder, after police say he killed 30 year old Westley Cheeks over the weekend.

Dequaries Jackson, 22, was formally charged in an Ingham County courtroom this morning.

It took several fugitive police teams to locate the Jackson, who was in the Detroit area before his arrest on Tuesday.

He is expected to be back in court next week.

Lansing Police launched their sixth homicide investigation early Saturday morning at the 100 block of Shepard Street.

When police got on scene they found Cheeks unconscious with a gunshot wound.

He died at a local hospital soon after.

This story is developing and will be updated online and on 6 News.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s