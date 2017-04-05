UPDATE: Lansing man charged with weekend homicide

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – A Lansing man is facing several felony charges, including murder, after police say he killed 30 year old Westley Cheeks over the weekend.

Dequaries Jackson, 22, was formally charged in an Ingham County courtroom this morning.

It took several fugitive police teams to locate the Jackson, who was in the Detroit area before his arrest on Tuesday.

He is expected to be back in court next week.

Lansing Police launched their sixth homicide investigation early Saturday morning at the 100 block of Shepard Street.

When police got on scene they found Cheeks unconscious with a gunshot wound.

He died at a local hospital soon after.

This story is developing and will be updated online and on 6 News.