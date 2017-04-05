UPDATE: Autopsy finds dead Hillsdale County man was shot multiple times

Related Coverage Body found in Hillsdale County woods

HILLSDALE, Mich – The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office wants the public’s help as it investigates a shooting death from over the weekend.

Deputies were called to the area of Dimmers Road near Gilmore Road on Sunday after a body was found in a wooded area by Amish children who were riding horses nearby.

An autopsy yesterday found that the victim, a white man in his mid-to-late-30’s, died from multiple gunshot wounds.

The Sheriff’s Office is still trying to identify him using DNA.

This is a developing story and will be updated online and on 6 News.