That’s a take! Film Festival opens in Lansing

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Today is the first day of the 7th Annual Capital City Film Festival.

Film fans look forward to the event when mid-Michigan’s film makers and game designers get to show off their artistic skills.

The festival runs through Sunday and includes at least three dozen unique events at eight different venues around Lansing.

All-access passes are $50 but tonight the public is invited to a free performance by the Lansing Symphony Orchestra of classic Disney songs representing cultures from around the world.

That kicks off at 7:00 p.m. at the Lansing Center.