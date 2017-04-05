POLL: Schor has early lead in Lansing’s mayor race

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – State Representative Andy Schor has a 2-to-1 lead over his closest announced opponent in the upcoming race to be the next mayor Lansing.

The poll, conducted last week by Lansing-based research company Morgan Communications, found Schor leads Lansing Councilwoman Judi Brown Clarke by a 47-to-20 percent margin.

The remainder of the responses were “other” or “undecided”.

“It’s clear based that the Lansing mayor’s race is Andy Schor’s to lose,” said Thomas Morgan, president of Morgan Communications. “There’s a long way to go and Judi Brown Clarke could turn it around, but at this stage Schor is in excellent shape.”

Schor has been accumulating endorsements since announcing his candidacy in February.

He is in his third term in the House of Representatives after serving ten years as a Ingham County Commissioner.

In early March Brown Clarke announced that she was also in the race.

She has been on the Lansing City Council for four years and has served as Council President.

Her current term expires at the end of this year.

Mayor Virg Bernero has announced that he would not seek a fourth term.

Voters will decide who will be the next mayor in November’s General Election.

The poll had a margin of error of plus/minus 6 percent.

