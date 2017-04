EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – A Lansing man has been charged with a sexual assault on another man last month.

Matthew Torres has been arraigned on a 3rd Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct involving force or coercion.

East Lansing Police tell 6 News that Torres has been a Mixed Martial Arts instructor at East Lansing Underground Martial Arts.

According to court records, Torres is a three-time habitual offender.

He has been released on a $250,000 bond and his next court date is April 14.