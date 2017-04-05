Lugnuts ready to start 2017 season

New year, new players, even new uniforms and caps. The Lugnuts are ready for another Midwest League season to begin.

“You go through spring training you go through the offseason, you know for this, and this is it so it’s exciting to kinda get everything underway here and it’s a long season but I am excited.” said returning catcher Ryan Hissey, who is in is second season with the Lugnuts.

This season, the Lugnuts feature some promising young talent, including the sons of two former major leaguers, Bo Bichette, son of Colorado Rockies great Dante Bichette, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. the son of former Expos and Angels slugger Vladimir Guerrero. Both are excited to begin their journey in Lansing.

“I expect to just play hard every day and do my best to keep a routine, I know that’s definitely probably the most important thing in baseball is keeping a routine, it’s a long season, every day playing.” Bichette told 6 Sports.

The Lugnuts aren’t only introducing new players this year but a new manager, Cesar Martin takes over for John Schneider but the players say so far, Martin has been a big hit in the clubhouse.

“He’s an awesome guy.” said Hissey. “Awesome manager, on and off the field, he respects the players, he will call you out when you need to but um just does a great job of managing.” he continued.

“Cesar is awesome he’s a great guy, fun to be around, great players coach uh he’s a lot of fun, should be a good year with him.” added Lugnuts starting pitcher Patrick Murphy.

As for Martin, he thinks this team is up for the challenges the Midwest League provides.

“This is you know my eighth year as a manager but my first full season managing too so

right now my expectation is especially here in Lansing is to you know bring a lot of fun to the Lansing community with a very young team that we’re gonna have this year.” said Martin, who has managed for seven years, but never in a full-season format.

The Lugnuts season opener is scheduled for Thursday, April 6th on the road against the Great Lakes Loons. First pitch is set for 6:05 PM at Dow Diamond in Midland.