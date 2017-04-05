Local community reacts to Syrian gas attack

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The horror…and heartbreak…as people try to outrun a chemical weapons attack in Syria.

A nightmare that hits home for Michigan State University student Tasneem Sannah whose family lives in Syria.

“It’s really hard because you think it could have been one of my relatives, it could have been me if I was there…it’s extremely difficult,” said Sannah.

Luckily, Sannah’s parents were not in Idlib…the area of Syria where the chemical attack happened; and Sannah says she can’t get the graphic images out of her mind.

“I read a story about one man in Syria…he lost 20 of his family members yesterday and there were pictures of him holding his twin baby girls…but they were dead,” Sannah stated.

But Sannah isn’t alone in her sadness.

Local Syrian Medical Doctor Adbalmajid Katranji says he unfortunately saw this coming.

“I knew it was only a matter of time before Assad showed his colors again to the brutal mass murderer that he is,” said Dr. Katranji.

Dr. Katranji says America needs to take action before another deadly situation happens there.

“We need to start making this an American issue again because it’s vital to our national interests and our security interests,” Dr. Katranji stated.

….And Sannah agrees.

“I really, really hope to see some sort of intervention that will bring the criminals who carried this attack out to justice…because without justice, there really can’t be peace,” said Sannah.

It may not happen overnight but Sannah says she’s hopeful one day peace will come.