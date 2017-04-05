Krispy Kreme owners plan to buy Panera Bread for $7.5 billion

lANSING, Mich (WLNS) – JAB Holdings announced in a joint news release it would buy Panera Bread for $7.5 billion at $315 per share.

According to our media partners at Mlive.com, the Luxembourg-based company also owns Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Jacobs Douwe Egberts, and Caribou Coffee, among others. The deal announced Wednesday, April 5 also includes $340 million of Panera debt.

Panera’s board of directors unanimously approved the deal, according to the release.

By any measure, Panera has been one of the most successful restaurant companies in history. What started as one 400 square foot cookie store in Boston has grown to a system with over 2,000 units, approximately $5 billion in sales, and over 100,000 associates,” Panera founder and CEO Ron Shaich said in the release. ” … Panera has been the best performing restaurant stock of the past twenty years – up over 8,000%. Today’s transaction is a direct reflection of those efforts, and delivers substantial additional value for our shareholders.”

As for what happens next, Panera will continue to be privately owned and operate under its management team. Shaich and his entities have agreed to vote shares, which represent 15.5 percent of the company’s voting power in favor of the purchase, according to the release.

“We strongly support Panera’s vision for the future, strategic initiatives, culture of innovation, and balanced company versus franchise store mix,” JAB CEO Olivier Goudet said in the release. “We are excited to invest in and work together with the Company’s management team and franchisees to continue to lead the industry.”

This article was first written on Mlive.com.