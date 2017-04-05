Increase of households just above poverty line in Michigan

(WLNS) – 35% of households in Ingham, Clinton and Eaton counties are just above the poverty line. according to a study done by United Way.

It is a group of households called ALICE, which stands for Asset Limited Income Constrained Employed Households.

“I am ALICE.”

Three years ago Jessica Robinson was in a meeting working for United Way, when she realized the people they were trying to help, included her.

“Don’t get to the point where you are trying so hard to get by that you don’t have this realization that people care,” Robinson said.

Robinson had lived above the poverty line for years, just as thousands of others across Ingham, Clinton and Eaton counties. It’s for people like her that United Way created the ALICE study.

“So we could better understand what factors cause households to struggle to make ends meet,” Capital Area United Way President Teresa Kmetz said.

These households have people with jobs, who are one step away from poverty.

“If the car had broken down I was in huge trouble,” Robinson said.

But Robinson says, realizing she was ALICE opened doors.

“There is help available.”

She says the help she got through the 211 hotline through United Way made all the difference.

“It made the difference of being able to pay the bills and not pay the bills.”

Robison is now going on 1 year of not being an ALICE household.

