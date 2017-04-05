Former Lansing City Council President announces plans to run for mayor

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Harold Leeman Jr., a former Lansing City Council President, says he plans to officially announce that he will run for mayor.

He will become the third person to throw their hat in the ring in the mayoral race. State Representative Andy Schor and At-Large City Council member Judi Brown Clarke announced their plans to run last month.

Leeman Jr. plans to file the paperwork at City Hall on Wednesday. He will then hold a news conference at Corey’s Lounge in Lansing at 11:30 a.m; 1511 S Cedar St.

Leeman served on the Lansing City Council for 12 years representing the 1st Ward until he lost his seat in 2007.

This isn’t the first time he’s thrown his hat in the ring, he challenged Mayor Virg Bernero in 2013.

Last month, Leeman Jr. was arraigned in District Court on one charge of embezzlement-Agent or Trustee-$1000-$19,999. That is a felony charge and if convicted, he could face up to five years in prison.

He’s due back in court later this month.

