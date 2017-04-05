‘Empty the Shelters’ will offer free pet adoptions across Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – It’s time to empty the shelters.

According to our media partners at Mlive.com, Bissell Pet Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Grand Rapids company, has announced that it is bringing back Empty the Shelters Day on April 29.

The organization hopes to find forever homes for more than 2,000 pets around the state by paying adoption fees at 65 shelters and rescue organizations in Michigan.

Adoption fees normally range from $60 (for cats) to $150 (for dogs). New pet owners will still be responsible for the licensing fee, which costs $7 to $12.

To help new owners put, the Bissell Pet Foundation will also be giving adopters an AdoptBox, as supplies last at each location. The boxes include pet care guidelines, treats and toys, cleaning products, collar and ID tag.

This is the third such event in Michigan. The Empty the Shelters event on Oct. 22, 2016 smashed the one-day adoption record in Michigan by finding homes for more than 1,900 pets across the state.

The first Empty the Shelters event held the previous record after adopting over 600 pets in one day in May 2016. A list of shelters participating in the April 29 event can be found here.

