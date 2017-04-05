“Declan” Pet Of The Day April 5

Meet “Declan”, our Pet Of The Day today. Declan is a 1-year-old “All-American” breed. He’s a mix and looks like he might have some German Shepherd is his family tree. Declan was found as a stray so his history is a mystery. He’s a good guy who is very friendly. Declan knows some commands and he’s always ready to show off how well he can sit. He has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and has a microchip. You can learn more about Declan by contacting the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060.

