Crime Stoppers: 3 wanted for felonies

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Crime Stoppers of mid-Michigan is asking for the public’s assistance to find three people wanted for felonies. They are pictured left to right:

Burgandy Monique Butler has a felony warrant for larceny out of Lansing. Butler is a white female, 20, 5’2″ and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

Michael John Burton has a felony warrant for destruction of property out of Lansing. Burton is a white male, 30, 6’3″ and weighs 187 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Justin David Rouse has felony warrant for receiving stolen property out of Lansing. Rouse is a black male, 38, 5’10” and weighs 300 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP.