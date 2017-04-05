California man accused of shipping drugs to Michigan

Published:

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Federal authorities have charged a Southern California man for his role in an alleged drug trafficking operation that shipped cocaine and heroin from Los Angeles to Michigan.

The Department of Justice says Kevin Blair of Pasadena was held without bail after appearing in court Monday. The 45-year-old will face charges including drug distribution and conspiracy. It wasn’t immediately known if he has an attorney.

DOJ spokesman Thom Mrozek says an alleged accomplice, 37-year-old Delano Leflore of Detroit, remains a fugitive.

The case against the two men follows seizure last month of nearly 5.5 pounds (2.2 kg) of heroin and cocaine at Los Angeles International Airport.

