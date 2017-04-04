“Tinker Bell” Pet Of The Day April 4

Meet “Tinker Bell”, our Pet of The Day today. Tinker Bell is a 10-year-old Rat Terrier mix. She’s a good girl who is looking for a friendly family to share her golden years. Tinker Bell has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and is ready for her forever home. You can learn more about Tinker Bell by contacting the Cascades Humane Society at 517-787-7387 or online at http://www.chspets.org.

