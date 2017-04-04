State Police remind you to prepare for flooding

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The Michigan State Police is reminding people that April showers bring more than May flowers, they also can bring flooding.

While flooding is mostly seen in low-lying areas and near bodies of water, it can occur almost anywhere, including near small streams, creeks and basements.

“To be prepared and safe, Michigan residents should protect their property against any flooding hazards and double-check their insurance coverage,” said Capt. Chris A. Kelenske, Deputy State Director of Emergency Management and Homeland Security.

There are some things that you can do today to prepare yourself in case of a flood:

• Create an emergency preparedness kit with a 72-hour supply of water, including three gallons per person.

• Put important documents and valuables in a water-proof container on the top floor of your home.

• Understand how to safely turn off electricity and gas lines in your home.

• Create an inventory of your household items and take photos of the interior and exterior of your home.

• Consider installing sewer backflow valves to prevent flood water from backing up into your home through drain pipes.

• Double-check sump pumps to ensure they are working properly. If possible, have a battery backup system.

• Keep materials like sandbags, plywood, plastic sheeting, and lumber handy for emergency water-proofing.

• Find out how many feet your property is above or below possible flood levels. When predicted flood levels are broadcast, you can determine if you are at risk.

• Raise or flood-proof heating, ventilating and air conditioning equipment by elevating equipment above areas prone to flooding. Another option is to leave equipment where it is and build a concrete or masonry block flood wall around it.

• Anchor fuel and propane tanks. Unanchored tanks can be easily moved by floodwaters.

You should also check with your insurance agent about flood coverage. Homeowners’ or property owners’ insurance does not typically cover flood damage.