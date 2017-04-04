Power outage hits BWL customers, second outage in week

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Lansing’s Board of Water & Light is reporting a large segment of the city is without power.

A BWL spokesperson tells 6 News that 30,000 customers are without power.

The problem apparently is based at the Eckert substation and crews are working to restore power.

Restoration times are estimated to be within 1-to-4 hours.

In a Facebook post The Lansing Board of Water and Light acknowledges that the utility’s outage map is not working.

Lansing Police remind drivers to treat any intersection with a non-working traffic light as a four-way stop.

Thousands of BWL customers in Lansing were also without power for hours last Thursday when the utility was hit by circuit losing power.

