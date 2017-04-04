PNC launches crowd funding drive to benefit preschool education

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Preschoolers and teachers in Lansing are getting a big boost from a crowd funding drive that launches today.

Representatives from The PNC Foundation and DonorsChoose.org were at Lansing’s Impression 5 Museum to announce that a $5 million grant is being awarded to support preschool classrooms.

It’s part of the PNC Grow Up Great program that supports early education by financially backing local programs and efforts in public, charter and Head Start classrooms.

The program also acknowledges some teachers regularly buy education supplies that their cash-strapped schools are unable to provide.

As part of today’s announcement, PNC is donating class supplies, including IPads, puppet kits and storybooks designed for preschool students.

PNC also revealed that every public and charter preschool project in a PNC market currently posted on DonorsChoose.org will be funded.

Bank representatives added that PNC will match every pre-school donations made to schools on Donors.Choose.org that are in PNC markets, including Head Start locations in those markets.

PNC employees are also getting involved through the PNC Foundation.

Each of the 14,500 PNC employees who volunteered in Grow Up Great last year is receiving a $50 gift card to donate to a teacher request that inspires them.

The $725,000 worth of gift cards will be used to fill teacher project requests on DonorsChoose.org.

PNC Grow Up Great is a $350 million, multi-year, bilingual initiative that began in 2004 to help prepare children from birth to age 5 for success in school and life.