Michigan House passes bill on minors and Breathalyzers

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – The Michigan House has passed legislation that would allow minors to refuse requests by police to submit to Breathalyzers when they are not driving.

Officers would be prohibited from administering the tests that measure a person’s blood-alcohol level without consent by the minor or a judge-signed court order.

A minor still can be arrested for refusing to take a Breathalyzer if an officer has probable cause that the minor was driving under the influence.

The legislation is sponsored by Rep. Pete Lucido, a Republican from Macomb County’s Shelby Township. It passed 102-6 Wednesday and now heads to the state Senate for future consideration.