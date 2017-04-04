Legal implications of Sanctuary City title and Mayor Bernero’s executive order

(WLNS) – Lansing Mayor Virg Bernero’s executive order for Lansing law enforcement, and City Council’s Sanctuary City declaration raise questions of what ramifications may follow.

Federal officials have already responded to the decisions including Representative Mike Bishop who says in a statement:

“This is a completely reckless decision on the Lansing City Council’s part. It is the role of the Federal Government to form immigration policy, not local municipalities. We are a nation that is built on the rule of law and this action sends a dangerous message that local governments or individuals can simply pick and choose which laws they wish to follow.”

Mayor Bernero’s executive order lays out Lansing police officers and employees are directed to not ask about, or take down information on any person’s immigration status. The only exception would come under a court order telling them to do so. He adds that police will not stop, pursue or arrest anyone solely based on their immigration status.

This includes instruction to not arrest or detain people based only on administrative immigration warrants, even if they are listed as wanted in state or national crime data bases. City officials are also required to accept multiple forms of ID including current or former drivers license form any state or country.

Legal experts say, neither the title of Sanctuary City, or the Mayor’s executive order, should end in federal consequences.

“The definition of sanctuary city is still pretty vague,” MSU College of Law Professor Michael Sant’Ambrogio said.

In President Trump’s executive order, he states a sanctuary city could lose federal grant funding.

“If you do what we would like you to do then we will give you money, and if you don’t do what we want you to do then we will not give you this money,” Sant’Ambrogio explained.

Sant’Ambrogio says there is no clear guidance of how much funding they could lose and federal statutes may even block loss of funds.

“If the Attorney General or the secretary of homeland security is going to cut off funding under one of those federal statutes, it has to be permitted under the federal statute itself because federal statutes trump executive orders.”

Being called a sanctuary city alone doesn’t guarantee a stick and carrot response from the federal government. Mayor Bernero’s executive order is what Professor Sant’Ambrogio says is a way of getting around the federal order demanding police report information of any illegal immigrants or refugees in the city.

“We don’t have any information to share because we’re not collecting it.”

Lansing Police Chief Mike Yankowski says although police are willing to assist the federal government with serious threats, their main duty is protecting their City.

“The Lansing police department does not want to be an extension of Ice or immigration issues,” Yankowski explained. “Our focus is keeping out community safe.”

Sant’Ambrogio added that if Congress does pass further legislation outlining the grant funding cuts, there could be ramifications for being a sanctuary city but until then any consequences seem unlikely.