Lawyers representing alleged Nassar victims challenge gag order

GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WLNS) – Lawyers representing more than 80 women who are suing the former USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University doctor for sexual assault, want a judge’s ruling to be overturned.

Last week Ingham County Judge Rosemarie Aquilina granted a request from Nassar’s attorneys Matt Newburg and Shannon Smith, to limit public comments surrounding the case that’s happening in her courtroom.

They claimed the attention being put on the case is hurting Nassar’s right to a fair trial. They declined to comment on the recent filing.

The case the judge ruled on does not involve Nassar’s role as a doctor, but because of the other charges against him in other counties, anyone who’s a potential witness cannot publicly comment on Nassar’s guilt or innocence.

Lawyers from three law firms who filed the order Tuesday say the alleged victims of Nassar were not given enough time to respond to the defense team’s request.

“Under the U.S. Constitution and federal law, the Gag Order represents a classic example of an unconstitutional prior restraint on First Amendment protected speech. Identification of a specific serious and imminent threat by Plaintiffs to the fairness and integrity of the underlying criminal matter,” the order says.

Nassar remains behind bars while awaiting trial. He maintains his innocence in all the cases and says the treatments he performed on his patients were accepted medical techniques.