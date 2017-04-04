Lansing is now a “Sanctuary City”

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Lansing residents have long referred to the city as the “Capital City”.

Now there is an additional title: Sanctuary City.

At least that’s what the city council decided last night at a special meeting.

The city was being described as a “welcoming city”.

However, before the meeting last night mayor Virg Bernero issued an order that helped Lansing move toward “Sanctuary City” status and the council was on board.

In the order it clarifys city practices regarding immigration law.

City officials are not to ask for, or record, information about immigration status except as required by state or federal law.

Lansing Police will not arrest anyone based on violations of immigration law and won’t ask victims, or witnesses, of a crime about their immigration status.

The White House has threatened to withhold funding from Sanctuary Cities but last night the council determined that status wouldn’t actually threaten their funding.

“It’s not Trump’s definition of sanctuary city under which he would come in and enforce and withhold funds and deny grants, et cetera,” explained councilmember Kathie Dunbar.

The council approved “Santuary City” status unanimously.