Ex-Flint city attorney files federal whistleblower lawsuit

By Published: Updated:

FLINT, Mich. (AP) – A former city attorney for Flint has filed a federal whistleblower lawsuit, saying she was fired after speaking out about illegal activities by city officials.

The lawsuit filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Detroit by Stacy Erwin Oakes names Flint Mayor Karen Weaver and the city as defendants.

Weaver said in a statement to the Detroit Free Press: “we can’t comment on pending litigation” but “look forward to presenting our side.”

The lawsuit says Erwin Oakes “became aware and spoke out against perceived illegal and actual illegal acts,” providing information to city and state officials.

Erwin Oakes served as city attorney until January. The Flint Journal reports a letter that it obtained using the Freedom of Information Act showed Weaver questioned Erwin Oakes’ ability to lead city staff.

