Community reacts to Lansing becoming sanctuary city

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Hundreds of thousands of Syrian refugees have poured out of the country as their bloody civil war continues.

In fact, Michigan has the second-highest Syrian refugee population in the nation.

There remains a sharp divide when it comes to people’s views on how our country handles refugees and undocumented immigrants.

That divide was on display in Lansing Monday night when the city council voted to make Lansing a “sanctuary city.”

It was a complete surprise when the Lansing City Council decided to finally vote on the “sanctuary city” title last night. That’s because up until now, there were fears that Lansing could lose out on millions of dollars of federal funding because of President Donald Trump’s executive order.

However, there is no set definition of a sanctuary city. It’s just a term that’s understood to mean that local law enforcement doesn’t cooperate with federal immigration authorities.

The Lansing City Council’s decision to take on the sanctuary city status is a move many see as a victory. Others fear it could strip millions of dollars of federal funding that the city gets on an annual basis; But how much money?

MSU College of Law Professor Michael Sant’Ambrogio said it’s not clear, for a couple of reasons..

“Federal statutes trump executive orders even by President Trump so the executive order has to be consistent with statues passed by congress,” Sant’Ambrogio said. “I just haven’t seen the statutes passed by congress that would allow the executive officials to cut off funding based on a vague idea of what a sanctuary city is.”

Although he hasn’t seen it done yet, he says it’s something congress could eventually act on.

“Congress could pass new laws, could clarify the conditions for federal grants and then the federal government could enforce those laws conditions,” he said.

Lansing Mayor Virg Bernero says the city will comply with federal law, but says Lansing Police officers will not stop, pursue, or arrest anyone based solely on their immigration status or violations of immigration laws.

As soon as Lansing declared itself a sanctuary, 6 News received floods of comments on our Facebook page; People both for and against it.

Seth Kalis is part of the group “By Any Means Necessary” also known as BAMN. It’s a coalition that defends affirmative action, integration, and immigration rights.

Kalis released a statement saying: “We believe Mayor Bernero has made Lansing an example for the rest of the state to follow. Explicit directives and policies regarding the interactions between undocumented residents and the police are a huge step forward in protecting our neighbors from federal immigration authorities,” Kalis said. “The City council declaring us a sanctuary city shows a willingness to defy unjust federal policies to maintain the diverse and inclusive way of life we enjoy in this city.”