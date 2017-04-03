Trump’s son-in-law slated to make a visit to Iraq Monday

By Published:
Jared Kushner
FILE- In this Jan. 22, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump's White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner watches as President Donald Trump, left, congratulates other White House senior staff during a swearing in ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Their reputations at risk, a coterie of President Donald Trump's associates caught up in the swirling debate about Trump and Russia are turning to a similar if unusual playbook: volunteering to testify to Congress, before even being asked. Kushner, told the Senate intelligence panel he'd gladly answer questions about his meetings with the Russian ambassador and others. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, is due to spend Monday in Iraq with the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, a senior administration official said.

The official did not release additional details about the trip that Kushner is taking with Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman Gen. Joseph Dunford. The official said that Kushner wanted to see the situation in Iraq for himself and show support for the Baghdad government.

The official, who confirmed the trip late Sunday, wasn’t authorized to speak about confidential meetings by name and demanded anonymity.

