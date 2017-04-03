Texting? Calling? Eating? What’s legal behind the wheel in Michigan

We hear it over and over again, don’t text and drive. But how many of us actually follow that advice? And what exactly is against the law when behind the wheel?

Texting, eating, and looking at navigation, just a few things drivers often do, but don’t want to admit. Even if it’s only once in a while, it only takes a split second to have a deadly crash.

“It’s very important that we recognize that no-one is special or different when it comes to distractions,” says Anne Readett, Communications Section Chief at the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning.

Distracted driving is highlighted on a national scale during the month of April, in hopes of calling attention to bad habits behind the wheel. So before you click that seat-belt, it’s important to know the rules of the road.

“It’s not against the law to eat in your vehicle, however, if you’re distracted and you cause a traffic crash because you were chewing on the hamburger, or digesting some other food, it could be a problem,” says 1st Lt. Joseph Thomas, Post Commander with the Michigan State Police.

Another problem, one that is illegal, is texting. But it’s not a blanket rule. If you’re stopped at a red light, you may have a second to fire off a quick message.

“But once that light turns green, you should be moving with the flow of traffic,” says Lt. Thomas.

However, if you have an urgent matter, Lt. Thomas says the best thing to do, is to pull over. And while talking on the phone while driving is legal here in our state, Lt. Thomas says it’s not the safest practice.

“You have one hand that’s possibly operating the phone, and you have one hand on the steering wheel, that’s not a very safe way to drive,” says Lt. Thomas.

So whether or not something is legal, LT. Thomas says, when you are behind the wheel, you’re only focus should be driving. Because as distracted driving awareness month tells us, one text or call, can wreck it all.

Michigan State Police troopers are also stepping up patrols this month to crack down on distracted drivers. The most recent data shows that in 2015, there were 7,516 crashes in Michigan involving distracted driving, resulting in 28 fatalities and 3,472 injuries. Cell phones were involved in 753 crashes, with 3 fatalities and 377 injuries.