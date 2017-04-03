Tesla reports record deliveries of vehicles in 1st quarter

By Published:
Franz von Holzhausen; Tesla Model X
FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2013 file photo, Franz von Holzhausen, Chief Designer, Tesla Motors, talks about the doors on the Tesla Model X at media previews for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. Tesla will officially unveil the Model X, the electric vehicle maker's first SUV, Tuesday night, Sept. 29, 2015, at its California factory. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) – Electric car maker Tesla Inc. says it delivered a record 25,000 vehicles in the first quarter, up 69 percent from the same period last year.

Tesla said Sunday that it delivered about 13,450 Model S cars and about 11,550 Model X SUVs.

Tesla says another 4,650 vehicles were being transported to customers at the end of the quarter and will be included in second-quarter deliveries.

Production in the first quarter totaled 25,418 vehicles, also a record, Tesla said.

Tesla posted its first profit in three years in the third quarter of 2016, but it followed that with a $121 million loss in the fourth quarter. Analysts expect another loss for the first quarter.

