Reminder to steer clear of workers as road construction ramps up

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – The arrival of spring means orange construction barrels will soon start sprouting up along roads all over mid-Michigan.

But before that happens, you should know that your driving behavior could put road workers in danger.

The Jackson County Department of Transportation is getting ready for a busy season of road repairs.

“We’ll be doing some overlays and patching, chip seal, crack seal, that kind of thing,” said Robert Griffis, Director of Operations at JDOT.

While workers make those repairs, they’re also looking out for dangerous drivers.

“There are close calls and near misses probably on a daily basis,” Griffis said.

The Michigan Department of Transportation has launched National Work Zone Awareness Week to warn drivers before construction season ramps up.

MDOT says last year there were 5,000 work zone crashes in Michigan.

17 people were killed, and 75 were seriously injured.

Workers in Jackson County say staying safe is all about being alert.

“We’ll have plenty of signage out prior to the construction zone. When you see that, pay attention. Start to move over. If you can get in the other lane that would be appreciated,” Griffis said.

Along with slowing down, workers also want you to put away distractions.

Griffis says cell phones are usually the root of most work zone crashes.

“It’s not just texting. Everything you can do with the new smartphones that just takes your attention away from what you’re supposed to be doing. Our people are out there depending on you to do your part and pay attention,” Griffis said.

Road crews have the hard job of working just inches away from danger.

Griffis hopes drivers can see the people behind those yellow safety vests.

“They want to go home at the end of the day just like everybody else, and we need everybody’s help to keep them safe,” Griffis said.

It’s also important to remember that injuring or killing a road worker can lead to prosecution and hefty fines.