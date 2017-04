LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Take a good look at the man in the photo.

Seen him lately?

The Lansing Police say Aaron Ross, 18, is someone they’d like to talk to real soon.

Ross is wanted for felony aggravated assault on a Police Officer and a misdemeanor charge for failing to appear in court.

If you have information you are asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

You can also stay anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867.