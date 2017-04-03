No job, no school, why MI young adults are disconnecting

(WLNS) – A new study has found that about 1 of every 7 Michigan residents age 16 to 24 are disconnected from opportunities to improve their lives.

That amounts to about 180,000 Michigan residents in that age group.

Our media partners at MLive report that the rates of “disconnection” are higher among African-American, Hispanic and Native American young adults, the study found.

The study was done by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, which does an annual survey of county- and state-level health-related data.

The survey found that nationally one in eight young adults are disconnected.

In Michigan the five counties that report the highest level of young people feeling disconnected are all in northern Michigan.

Counties with high levels of youth disconnection also have higher rates of unemployment, child poverty, children in single-parent households and teen births, and lower educational attainment, the study said.

It also found that the number of disconnected young adults is high in predominately rural counties.

That disconnection is linked to another theme of the report: The rise of premature death in America, particularly in rural America.

“Drug overdose was by far the single leading cause of premature death by injury in 2015,” the study said.

