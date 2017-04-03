MSU and Shedd Aquarium combine on virus study

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Michigan State University is teaming up with Shedd Aquarium in Chicago to study aquatic viruses and how they affect mammals, fish and plants in man-made aquariums.

MSU researcher Joan Rose says the aquarium provides the perfect place to study natural viruses and those that breed in artificial environments.

Organizers say this will be the first scientific look at aquatic microbes in a man-made ecosystem.

It could change the way we look at water quality while also helping aquariums provide healthier living spaces for their animals.