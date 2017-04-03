Michigan toddler killed, struck by grandfather’s truck

ALLEGAN, Mich. (AP) – Authorities say a western Michigan toddler has been struck and killed by a truck driven by his grandfather.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office says 17-month-old Brentyn Allen Combs-Easterday could not be revived after being struck Saturday night at his grandparents’ home outside Allegan

Officers say the boy was being supervised by his grandparents while his mother was at work. His grandmother was holding onto him while his grandfather got into his truck to leave, but the boy broke away from the woman and was immediately struck by the truck travelling at a slow speed.

