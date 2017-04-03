Michigan kicks off National Work Zone Awareness Week

LANSING, Mich – The Michigan Department of Transportation is kicking off National Work Zone Awareness Week to warn drivers about the dangers of driving through construction zones.

This year’s theme is “Work zone safety is in your hands.”

The transportation department says there were 4,908 work zone crashes last year that killed 17 people and seriously injured 75.

“The faces of people who are represented by these crash statistics could be any one of us,” said State Transportation Director Kirk T. Steudle. “Each one of those numbers represents a person who left behind parents, siblings, children, and friends who were devastated by their loss.

A social media campaign Wednesday will promote support for the work zone safety week. Participants can share a photo on social media of them wearing orange and using the hashtags #Orange4Safety and #NWZAW.

National Work Zone Awareness Week began in 2000 as part of the Toward Zero Deaths national safety campaign.

>>The Associated Press contributed to this story

